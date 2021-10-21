After claiming that her ‘beer was drugged’ in a Wetherspoons, a student said she ‘felt like death.’

Samantha Best was with her companions at the Lime Kiln Wetherspoon bar in Concert Square during freshers’ week when she was separated from them.

The 19-year-old Liverpool John Moores student had consumed two vodka cranberry drinks at home before heading to the pub to buy the same drink.

Samantha stated she started hanging out with a group of second-year university students who were in the pub that night after she lost her pals.

Samantha’s pupils had dilated and she was “feeling a little dizzy,” so members of the group brought her outdoors to get some fresh air.

Samantha said in an interview with The Washington Newsday: “The next thing I knew, I was heaving up in a garbage bag outside, surrounded by paramedics.

“I couldn’t compose a coherent statement and couldn’t even stand up. I wouldn’t have gotten that intoxicated if I hadn’t had so much alcohol.” Samantha claims she barely remembers fragments of what happened that night and has spent the time since trying to piece it together.

She went out around 10.30 p.m. on September 19 and was checked over by paramedics in Concert Square an hour later, but she was not sent to the hospital.

The student claims she was spiked inside the bar, but a Wetherspoon spokeswoman stated the company “had not been able to discover any record of any probable drink spiking incident on the night.”

Samantha stated that she did not report the event to the authorities.

She continued, ” “The next day, I felt like death. I felt like I was throwing up all the time.

“I had no faith in humanity. I didn’t want to go out in case something like that occurred.

“I recall keeping [my drink]in my hand. On nights out, I never put my drink down; instead, I constantly keep it in my hand.” She now wants to raise awareness about what happened in order to prevent it from happening again.

“We have not been able to discover any record of any possible drink spiking incident on the night,” a Wetherspoon spokeswoman said.

