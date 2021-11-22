After Chelsea’s exit claim, Liverpool are expected to make a ‘bid’ for Mason Mount.

Liverpool returned to winning ways with a 4-0 victory over Arsenal this weekend, putting pressure on their title rivals.

However, considering the Reds’ current injury list, the German coach only had a few midfield options to select from, and there was also concern about Diogo Jota during the encounter.

The fact that Jota’s replacement, Takumi Minamino, scored almost immediately would have been a tremendous lift for Klopp, but it does illustrate the areas in which Liverpool may aim to improve.

With the January transfer market opening in just over six weeks, here’s a rundown of the latest Liverpool speculations.

According to reports, the Chelsea midfielder “doesn’t feel appreciated” at his boyhood club.

The England international has been at Chelsea since he was six years old, and negotiations for a new contract began in September at Stamford Bridge.

Mount, according to the Daily Star, believes he is undervalued in comparison to the club’s big-money purchases, with Liverpool being mooted as a possible destination.

"He is conflicted because he loves the club and the fans, but he thinks it's time for him to leave to step up his career," a source close to Mount told the Daily Star. "And what better place to do it than in Liverpool?"

Liverpool reportedly sought to recruit Doku while he was still at Anderlecht, but the now-19-year-old chose to join Rennes in France.

The ties to Liverpool haven’t faded, with Spanish site Fichajes reporting that the Reds are facing more competition for the striker.

According to the article, Bayern Munich has entered the competition to sign Doku, while Barcelona is also said to be interested but unlikely to have the funds to complete the transfer.

Arnaut Danjuma of Villarreal has been considered as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino.

Arnaut Danjuma of Villarreal has been considered as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino.

The 24-year-old Dutch international joined La Liga from Bournemouth this summer, but according to the report, he might be part of a "long-term" recruitment strategy.