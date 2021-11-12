After carrying a kitten into the store, an Asda consumer was ‘humiliated.’

After carrying her pet kitten into a Merseyside Asda, a shopper claims she was “humiliated.”

Danyele Lo Bianco alleges she and her daughter Nicolle, 17, went to the superstore on Kirkland Street in St Helens on September 6 to conduct their weekly shopping.

The 47-year-old said she had no problems bringing their kitten Lolly in a ‘pet bag’ to a variety of stores, including the St Helens store.

She claimed that she knows not to enter a store if there is a sign on the door that says “no pets permitted.”

The mother, on the other hand, claimed she had “never felt more ashamed” on this trip.

She claims a staff person approached them “screaming, being disrespectful, and very loud in the middle of the shop in front of everyone,” which she suspects was a manager.

Danyele was taken aback and initially assumed it was because there were robbers in the store, but she was later informed that it was because the kitten was not permitted in the supermarket.

She claimed she tried to clarify that there was no notice on the door saying no pets were permitted.

According to The Washington Newsday, Asda’s policy is that no animals other than aid animals such as guide and service dogs are allowed into its stores.

They also stated that they have yet to get a direct complaint from a consumer regarding this subject.

Nicolle, Danyele’s daughter, also stated that they were told there was no sign by a staff member since security generally handles such problems, but that they were not stopped at the door.

The Washington Newsday quoted Danyele as saying: “My kid was terrified because this was the first time in my life that we had received such treatment.

“We questioned her why she was being so disrespectful to us, and she explained that it was because she wasn’t permitted to buy with her kitten.

“So I tried to explain to her that there is no notice on the front of the building stating that pets are not permitted.”

The 47-year-old claimed they had a "full" shopping cart.