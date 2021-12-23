After Caoimhin Kelleher’s penalty heroics for Liverpool, Virgil Van Dijk issues a warning to Arsenal.

On Wednesday night, Caoimhin Kelleher was one of numerous heroes as Liverpool advanced to the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Jurgen Klopp’s much-changed side had to face adversity after falling behind 3-1 at halftime, before Takumi Minamino’s stoppage-time equaliser sent the game to penalties.

The winning spot kick was made by Diogo Jota, who scored the Reds’ second goal of the night, but it was Kelleher who received the praise after his two saves in the shootout.

The Anfield crowd pumped them up in the second half, and their teammates praised them on social media, with Virgil van Dijk sending a pointed message to their semi-final opponents Arsenal.

Apart from his penalty heroics, Kelleher produced a number of outstanding saves to keep Liverpool in the game, denying both Patson Daka and Jamie Vardy in the first half.

Vardy’s opening may have disappointed him, but the 23-year-old goalkeeper more than made up for it in the game’s final moments, and he will want to continue that momentum into the next round.

Van Dijk referenced to Kelleher’s prior encounters with Arsenal in his social media post, repeating his own tweet from Liverpool’s League Cup victory over Arsenal in 2019 with the caption: “Say no more.”

Kelleher, who was making his second appearance for the club, was the hero that night, saving Dani Ceballos’ penalty to put Liverpool through following a thrilling 5-5 tie at Anfield.

The then-20-year-old revealed his mentality during the shootout, while also emphasizing that the Reds’ comeback spirit is firmly rooted.

“As soon as the final whistle blew, it was all about trying to save in the shootout,” Kelleher told Liverpoolfc.com.

“‘You’ve got nothing to lose, just try to be the hero,’ some of the lads and coaches told me. And, thankfully, I was successful in the end.

“We have a never-say-die attitude, which we demonstrated by coming back from behind on several occasions.

“It basically runs through the entire squad that we’re never going to give up.”