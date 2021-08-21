After Burnley’s win, Gary Lineker singles out a “really world-class” Liverpool player.

According to Gary Lineker, Trent Alexander-Arnold will have to return to the England squad for the World Cup qualifiers in September.

The Liverpool right-back has impressed so far this season, helping the Reds win their first two Premier League games.

Fans and analysts were taken aback when Alexander-Arnold was left out of Gareth Southgate’s World Cup qualifying squad in March.

The defender was named to the Euro 2020 preliminary team, but due to a thigh injury, he did not play in the competition this summer.

With a strong performance in Saturday’s 2-0 win against Burnley, Lineker and others are backing Alexander-Arnold to return to the international set-up.

“Trent Alexander-passing, Arnold’s driven across distance or dinked, so good,” Henry Winter, The Times’ Chief Football Writer, tweeted.

“For #lfc, this is such a strength. The discussion over whether England should play right-back or wing-back will begin next week, when the roster for the World Cup qualifiers is announced. Injured for the Euros, he deserves to come back in this shape.”

Lineker, the host of Match of the Day, agreed, saying, “He has to and will return.” Trent Alexander-Arnold is truly exceptional. He will make a huge difference for England in the future.”

Alexander-Arnold was ecstatic to see fans back in the stands on Saturday, tweeting after the win over the Clarets, ‘No better start to the weekend than that.’ It’s great to have a packed Anfield once more.”

The 22-year-old will face Chelsea at home next Saturday and, if called up to the England side, will play in the World Cup qualifiers against Hungary and Poland, as well as Andorra, at Wembley.