After Burnley’s defeat, Sean Dyche claims a penalty for Liverpool, saying, “You know our record.”

Sean Dyche, the manager of Burnley, believes his team should have been awarded a penalty after being thrashed by Liverpool.

The Reds continued their perfect start to the season with a 2-0 win at Anfield on Saturday, thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane in each half.

Liverpool had three times as many shots at goal and on target as the visitors and had twice as much possession.

However, Dyche believes his team was unfairly handled in the first half after Dwight McNeil collided with Trent Alexander-Arnold in the area.

He added, “The result wasn’t gratifying, but the performance was.” “It’s a difficult day to come here with the supporters back in, the emotion and intensity of them, and against a quality team.

“The performance was good, and the way we handled the situation was extremely gratifying, especially in the first half, but we gave up a soft goal because the distances were incorrect, and we didn’t stop the cross.

“We were in terrific form at halftime, and I thought we should have got a penalty on Dwight McNeil, but you know our penalty record – we don’t get them.

“After that, it was challenging because they had a terrific grasp on the game and we couldn’t disrupt their rhythm. They turned into Liverpool for about 20 minutes and went 2-0 up.

“However, we came in strong towards the end, and I was happy with our mentality.”

“We were playing against Liverpool at Anfield, and they were bringing on Thiago and Firmino – they are a fairly good outfit, let’s be clear about that!” Dyche remarked.

“We had our chances, but we couldn’t locate the game-winning pass or finish.”