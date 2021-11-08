After being told that the baby had’something wrong with it,’ the mother was horrified.

When a mother of four learned that her baby daughter would be born with her intestines on the outside of her body, she was scared.

Laura Woodward, 24, tried not to be concerned when her dry liner partner Adam Porter, 30, couldn’t attend her 12-week scan in June 2020 owing to coronavirus limitations.

The couple, who already had three children, Ava, seven, Zachary, five, and Tommy, two, found out they were expecting a girl after an eight-week gender test, and were thrilled to complete their family with the ‘last piece.’

But everything changed when Laura learned at her 12-week ultrasound that their baby had’something wrong with it,’ and her entire world slowed down.

Laura and Adam’s unborn child was diagnosed with gastroschisis, a rare birth defect in which a baby’s intestines are born on the outside of their body, during a consultation at Burnley Hospital in Lancashire.

Laura was terrified by the news, and it robbed her of a joyous pregnancy as she worried about her baby’s future.

Millie Woodward was delivered via scheduled C-section on December 11 2020, weighing 5lb 11ozs, at Alder Hey Hospital, after an anxious few months.

Laura’s exposed intestines were covered in cling film before she was permitted her first cuddle, and her essential organs were re-inserted into the body within hours, leaving Laura with nothing except a small outie belly button to show for her tragic start in life.

Laura, a Clitheroe, Lancashire-based care assistant, said: “You’d never guess she’d been through so much by looking at her now.

“My entire world came to a halt when the sonographer said, “We’re sorry.” I thought that was the end of it.

“But she arrived during the most stressful period of our lives, and everything went perfectly.

“We’re really proud of her; she’s such a lovely young lady.”

Laura was overjoyed when she learned she and her partner Adam were expecting a baby girl.

In May 2020, the couple had a private eight-week gender test, followed by a 12-week scan a month later.

“I wasn’t worried because,” Laura explained.

