After being told he was dying, Dad married the love of his life.

When Jonathan Silcock, 37, from Everton, became ill in 2019, he went to the doctor and spent the next two years having rigorous testing.

Jonathan and his family received the tragic news that he had pancreatic cancer in February of this year.

Jonathan married the love of his life, Chelsea, a few months after the diagnosis, on a day that made their “dreams come true.”

Chelsea, 32, said in an interview with The Washington Newsday: “We got married [in June], which was something we had always wanted to do. Our wedding was hastened since he found out he had cancer not long before.

“One of our wishes had come true. Every day, we love each other and appreciate our time together, and we must remain strong for our daughter.

“[Jonathan] has cerebral palsy and has always struggled with his health.

“He’d been in and out of hospitals for significant periods of time his entire childhood, so we were used to it. Then it was confirmed that it was cancer. We were taken aback because we weren’t expecting it.” Jonathan was told by specialists at Aintree Hospital in April that his cancer was terminal and that he only had 18 months to three years to live.

Chelsea added the family has experienced “knockback after knockback” since then, and Jonathan’s cancer has already spread to his oesophagus and lungs.

Jonathan has made the difficult decision to forego finding out how much longer he has to live in order to focus on making memories with his family.

His sister-in-law started a Gofundme website, which has raised nearly £4,000 so far.

Chelsea stated, ” “Everything seems to be working against us, as if the world is collapsing around us.

“It’s not nice; all we want to do is be happy and live our lives, but we keep being knocked back after knockback.

"We're trying not to think about the 18-to-three-year period, but it's always on our minds – it may be shorter, but we hope it will be longer."