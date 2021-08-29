After being substituted, former Liverpool player Mario Balotelli strikes a teammate on the bench.

Mario Balotelli, a former Liverpool and Manchester City striker, was involved in yet another incident after appearing to attack one of his Adana Demirspor teammates after being substituted.

Between 2010 and 2015, Balotelli, 31, made 70 Premier League appearances for Manchester City and Liverpool.

After joining Adana Demirspor from Serie B side Monza in July, the Italy international is now playing football in Turkey with Adana Demirspor.

On Friday night, Balotelli’s new team drew 1-1 with Konyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig, and the striker was replaced in the 56th minute with the score still 0-0.

Manager Samet Aybaba made a second early substitution, with the frontman being replaced by Okwuchukwu Francis Ezeh.

When Balotelli returned to the bench, he was visibly enraged, throwing an object in disgust and hitting a teammate next to him in the dugout.

His side seized the lead just minutes after the outburst, thanks to former Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough forward Britt Assombalonga.

However, Balotelli’s team was denied all three points after the visitors leveled the score in the 83rd minute.

They are currently at 14th in the Super Lig table, with only two points from their first three games.

Balotelli joined the club on a free transfer in July, marking the first time in 26 years that they had played top-flight football in Turkey.

After joining Liverpool for £18 million from AC Milan in 2014, the striker scored one Premier League goal before joining Nice on a free transfer in 2016.

When asked what Balotelli will contribute to the squad once the deal was completed, ex-Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers joked, “Trouble!”

His most recent outburst demonstrates that he hasn’t changed much since his time in England.