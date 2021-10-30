After being pelted with eggs, an 11-year-old boy has a brain injury.

On Saturday night, Lancashire Police were called to an incident in Skelmersdale that left an 11-year-old kid with a head injury.

It comes as the force warned parents to keep track of their youngsters ahead of Halloween.

“Our personnel are just with an 11-year-old child who has a head injury after someone threw an egg at him,” a police spokeswoman wrote on the Skelmersdale police Facebook page.

“This isn’t vandalism; it’s a criminal attack, and it’ll be dealt with accordingly.”

“Do you know where your child is tonight?” cops asked parents in a warning.

We’d like to make a request of parents: are you aware of where your children are? With the message to be safe and have a fun Halloween.

“The consequences of antisocial behavior and criminality can have a long-term influence on the lives of young people and others who are impacted by their acts.”