After being named to Liverpool’s Champions League roster, the goalkeeper is looking for more game time.

Liverpool goalkeeper Harvey Davies has highlighted how being a part of Jurgen Klopp’s 34-man group that arrived in Austria early this week will benefit his long-term career.

And the 17-year-old is hoping to pick up as many tips as he can from the Reds’ pre-season camp’s senior players.

Davies was a member of Marc Bridge-team Wilkinson’s that reached the FA Youth Cup final in May, only to lose to a superb Aston Villa side.

Davies’ career, however, is still in its infancy at the early age of 17. That hasn’t stopped the young goalkeeper from seizing some excellent opportunities thus far at Liverpool.

Davies was part of the senior setup for Liverpool’s matches against RB Leipzig and Real Madrid at Anfield, and he continues to impress those in the Anfield and Kirkby ranks.

Davies told the Liverpool Football Club official website how he hopes to use his new opportunity in Salzburg to continue his incredible development, as he looks to players like Adrian and James Milner to teach him crucial game skills.

“Adrian has taken me under his wing a little bit and is trying to offer me tiny bits of advise where he can, and Loris [Karius] is doing the same thing,” he stated. They’re all fantastic men, including Caoimhin [Kelleher], with whom I have a lot of fun. When it comes to work, though, we know where we need to be and how high the stakes are.

“But it’s extremely beneficial for me as a young keeper – I’m the youngest out here – and learning as much as I can is so vital, and it’ll help me in my profession as well. I’m really trying to take it all in.

“It’s critical because you have somebody like Millie, who is a leader and sets a good example for everyone.

“As a young boy, it’s crucial to keep an eye on what they’re doing because he’s had such a lengthy career in the top tier of English football, and it doesn’t come easy to him. To succeed, you basically have to be like him.”

Davies is hopeful that he will be able to make it.