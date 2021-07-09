After being left out of Liverpool’s pre-season squad, a teenager drops a clue.

James Balagizi, a Liverpool academy prospect, has given a clue as to why he was left out of Jurgen Klopp’s pre-season team.

The midfielder was left out of the 34-man travelling group revealed on Friday, just days before the start of the new season in Austria.

Given Balagizi’s prominence as one of the Reds’ most promising young players and the involvement of a number of other academy aspirants, this came as a surprise.

However, in a social media post, the 17-year-old hinted as to why he was left out by Klopp.

Balagizi posted a short video of himself wearing a cast on his arm, captioning it, “What’s meant for you won’t miss you.” “I’ll be back as soon as possible.”

Injury appears to have robbed the teenager of the opportunity to impress Klopp during the Reds’ training camp in Tyrol, near Salzburg.

However, there will be plenty of other academy hopefuls hoping to make a name for themselves this summer.

The group that will leave on Monday includes Jake Cain, Leighton Clarkson, Marcelo Pitaluga, Harvey Davies, Billy Koumetio, Owen Beck, Kaide Gordon, Mateusz Musialowski, Tyler Morton, and Conor Bradley.

They’ll be hoping to make an impression on the coach in training, and Liverpool are set to schedule friendly matches during their stay in Austria.