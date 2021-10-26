After being hit by a car on a residential street, a child is still in the hospital.

Emergency services were called to Ritson Street in Toxteth at around 5.15pm on Saturday, October 23 to reports of a collision involving a Nissan Micra and a young pedestrian.

The young girl was treated by paramedics on the spot before being transferred to the hospital, where she was treated for significant head and leg injuries.

When The Washington Newsday arrived on the scene, police had closed the top of Ritson Street and a cordon had been set up on the road leading to Thames Streets.

A matrix police vehicle was also observed investigating the Nissan Micra, as were detectives.

On the road, there were also cones.

The Micra’s 40-year-old female driver had previously been arrested on suspicion of inflicting serious injury through dangerous driving.

She was escorted to a police station and questioned.

A spokesperson for Merseyside police stated today that the child is in a’serious but stable condition.’

The woman who was arrested has been released pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone who observed the incident or has any information that could help the inquiry should contact the Matrix Roads Policing Unit at (0151) 777 1530, @MerPolCC on Twitter, or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, mentioning reference 0777 of October 23.