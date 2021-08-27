After being hit by a car, an elderly woman was gravely hurt.

After being hit by a car, a woman in her 70s sustained significant injuries.

Just after 1pm yesterday, emergency services were summoned to the intersection of Crosfield Street and Liverpool Road in Warrington town centre (August 26).

According to Cheshire Live, the retiree was struck by a red Peugeot 207, the driver of which stopped at the scene.

While paramedics treated the woman, police closed roads, including a section of the A57.

The woman, in her 70s, was transported to hospital with significant but non-life threatening injuries, according to Cheshire Constabulary.

“Officers were called at 1.04pm to the intersection of Crosfield Street and Liverpool Road in Warrington following reports of a collision between a female pedestrian and a red Peugeot 207,” a police spokesperson said.

“A woman in her seventies was rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“The Peugeot’s driver, a guy, pulled over to the side of the road.

“Road closures were in effect in the surrounding area.”

While the closures were in place, there were delays on the A57, a primary road into the town center, but all roads have subsequently reopened.

Cheshire Constabulary is now conducting inquiries in order to learn more about the occurrence.

Anyone who saw the collision is requested to call Cheshire Police on 101 and quote IML 1070029, or report it online at https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report.