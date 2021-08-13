After being hit by a car, a cyclist, 70, was brought to the hospital and the bypass was stopped.

Merseyside Police and North West Ambulance Service received reports of an accident involving a car and a bike about 9.30 a.m. yesterday, August 12.

The accident happened on Lodge Lane in Rainford, and emergency crews were called to the scene. The rider, who was described as being in his 70s, was brought to the hospital with a hip injury.

The man was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the police force said today that the car’s driver had stopped at the site and is supporting officers with their investigations.

In the St Helens region, road closures were in place, however they have already reopened.

Merseyside Police stated in a statement today, “We received a report of an RTC involving a car and a cyclist on Lodge Lane, Rainford, at around 9.30am yesterday (Thursday 12 August).”

Please call us on (0151) 777 5747, email: [email protected], or on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 21000561043, if you witnessed the incident or have any CCTV, dashcam, or other footage.