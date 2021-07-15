After being hit by a car, a 3-year-old boy was brought to the hospital.

After being hit by a car, a three-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital.

Just after 4.05pm, Merseyside Police received complaints of a boy being hit by a car on Emery Street in Walton.

The injured kid was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital by emergency personnel who arrived on the scene.

READ MORE: LIVE: Mayors Issue Update on Public Transportation Face Masks

The severity of the boy’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Following the incident on Emery Street, police blocked off the area, but the road is now open to traffic.

The North West Ambulance Service and Merseyside Police have been contacted by the ECHO for an update on the boy’s condition.

On this breaking news story, we’ll bring you the most up-to-date information, photos, and video.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.