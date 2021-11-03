The Washington Newsday
The Mons pub and restaurant, Breeze Hill, Bootle

After being called to assist a man, police attacked at The Mons pub.

0
By on Top Stories

After being called to assist a man, police attacked at The Mons pub.

After being called to a pub to assist a man who said he had been assaulted, police officers were attacked.

At 9.30 p.m., Merseyside Police stated that officers were dispatched to The Mons bar and restaurant on complaints of a man being assaulted inside.

Officers responded to the scene in Bootle’s Beeze Hill and arrested a 35-year-old male.

Three ladies were sexually attacked in the city center, and a man has been designated as a suspect.

He was charged with impeding a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act, common assault, and two charges of assaulting a policeman.

The 35-year-old was also charged with affray.

The man is still being questioned by police, so the investigation is ongoing.

“We were approached at 9.30pm last night, Tuesday 2nd November, by a member of the public reporting that he had been assaulted inside the Mons public house on Breeze Hill in Bootle,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“Patrols arrived and spoke with the individual, who appeared to be uninjured.

“A 35-year-old male was detained on suspicion of obstructing a Misuse of Drugs Act search, common assault, and two charges of assaulting a policeman following inquiries.” He was also detained for affray.

“The man is currently being held in custody, and investigations are ongoing.”

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.