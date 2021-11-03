After being called to assist a man, police attacked at The Mons pub.

After being called to a pub to assist a man who said he had been assaulted, police officers were attacked.

At 9.30 p.m., Merseyside Police stated that officers were dispatched to The Mons bar and restaurant on complaints of a man being assaulted inside.

Officers responded to the scene in Bootle’s Beeze Hill and arrested a 35-year-old male.

He was charged with impeding a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act, common assault, and two charges of assaulting a policeman.

The 35-year-old was also charged with affray.

The man is still being questioned by police, so the investigation is ongoing.

“We were approached at 9.30pm last night, Tuesday 2nd November, by a member of the public reporting that he had been assaulted inside the Mons public house on Breeze Hill in Bootle,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“Patrols arrived and spoke with the individual, who appeared to be uninjured.

