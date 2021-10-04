After being called out by UFC Fight Night winner Jared Gordon, Paddy Pimblett reacts.

Gordon, the winner of the preliminary card headliner, had a tremendous victory over Joe Solecki in Las Vegas on Saturday night, and was quick to shout out ‘Paddy the Baddy’ when asked who he wanted to face next.

Pimblett, a Liverpool fighter, made a fantastic UFC debut two weeks ago, defeating Luigi Vendramini.

In the aftermath of the fight, Pimblett’s Instagram account exploded to nearly 700,000 followers, with American podcast presenters Joe Rogan and Pat McAfee both praising him.

When Pimblett was made aware of Gordon’s cry out, he was eager to respond himself.

“Let’s do this,” Pimblett simply tweeted.

Gordon would be a tough opponent for Paddy the Baddy, as he is coming off three straight victories after losing to current champion Charles Oliveira.

Pimblett, on the other hand, is not afraid of a challenge.

The Liverpudlian recently expressed his enthusiasm for Mixed Martial Arts, claiming that he simply ‘loves punching people in the face.’

“It was even better for me because it wasn’t perfect – that’s just my job. He told BBC’s MOTDx, “I usually say I need to get punched in the face to wake up.”

“I can’t help myself. My trainers urge me to keep my chin down even in the gym, but I often end up in scrapes.

“I enjoy punching people in the face and getting punched in the face, and I know that it’s entertaining to watch. I’ll keep doing what I’m doing.”

Pimblett has been taking it easy since his victory, indulging in the pleasures he couldn’t have during fight camp, but he plans to return to the ring before the end of the year.

“Do you want to see what I’ve been storing?” I’ve been consuming roughly 5-6,000 calories each day, possibly even 7-8,000 calories, by eating out twice a day and then indulging in ice cream, bubble waffles, and brownies.

“Before the end of the year, I’ll be fighting again.”

