After Atletico Madrid’s red card, Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson explains Jurgen Klopp’s message.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has revealed what Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told to his players in the dressing room during their 2-0 Champions League victory over 10-man Atletico Madrid at halftime.

The Reds qualified for the Champions League knockout stage after defeating Atletico Madrid 2-0 at Anfield in their Group B match.

Diogo Jota gave Liverpool the lead before Sadio Mane extended the lead by deftly diverting Trent Alexander-cross Arnold’s into the net.

In the 36th minute, Atleti defender Felipe was sent off for a foul on Mane, and Klopp’s side went into the interval in command.

And, according to captain Henderson, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp urged his squad to keep “moving the ball quickly” in the second half to help them finish the game.

“Keep it rolling, keep moving the ball quickly,” Henderson stated when asked what the message was at halftime by beIN SPORTS.

“We knew it would be difficult for them to keep following with 10 men, so we kept them running and managed the game effectively in the second half, which I thought we did very well.”

The win gave the Reds their 25th game without a loss, matching Bob Paisley’s record as a football league club achieved between March and September 1982.

The win also handed Klopp some much-needed breathing room in Europe, as the team confirmed their place in the knockout stages with a seven-point cushion in Group B, and can now afford to rest players in their remaining group games.