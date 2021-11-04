After Atletico Madrid’s loss to Liverpool, Antoine Griezmann screams at the referee.

Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid appeared enraged by refereeing decisions during his team’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool on Wednesday night.

After receiving a red card in the previous meeting between the two sides in Spain, the France international was forced to sit out the encounter.

When Atletico Madrid defender Felipe hit Liverpool forward Sadio Mane in the back of the legs while attempting a counter-attack, referee Daniel Makkelie suddenly issued a red card.

According to The Mirror, pundits and fans alike were taken aback when the defender was given a straight red rather than a yellow card.

Former Liverpool ace Steve McManaman assumed the red card was for Felipe disregarding the referee multiple times while commentating on the game.

He stated, ” “I’m not sure why he got a red card… The tackle is a yellow rather than a red. And then he invites him to come here on several occasions.” “You don’t always see those handed – I was anticipating a yellow,” ex-Premier League striker Dion Dublin told BBC Radio 5 Live. Felipe was given his marching orders for the tackle, according to UEFA, since he made no attempt to play the ball.

“Against everything and everyone #AtletiForever,” Griezmann tweeted shortly later.

Before receiving a straight red card for a high kick on Roberto Firmino in the previous 2-2 group stage meeting between the two teams, the Atletico forward had scored a brace for his side.

Jota was only handed a yellow card in Wednesday night’s game after attempting an overhead kick and catching Kieran Trippier with a flying boot.

Griezmann tweeted again shortly after the incident, this time with an eyebrow-raised emoji: “Yellow at Anfield.”