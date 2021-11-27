After Aston Villa’s victory, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard issues a warning to Manchester City.

After witnessing his team beat Crystal Palace 2-1 on Saturday, Steven Gerrard is already looking forward to Aston Villa’s midweek match against Manchester City.

With goals from Matt Target and John McGinn, the Liverpool icon has six points from his first two games.

When asked about making the Premier League look easy after his perfect start since joining from Rangers, Gerrard said he was already focused on beating City at Villa Park on Wednesday.

“I wish it was simple, I wish it was simple,” Gerrard remarked.

“We have Man City coming in midweek, so we can relax now, but we’ll get back to work tomorrow to prepare the team as best we can.”

“We’re aware that it’ll be difficult. We recognize that we will be the underdogs, but we will give it our all.

“We’re thrilled with our start, but there’s still a lot of work to be done to develop and evolve, and it’s my responsibility to ensure that occurs.”

At Selhurst Park, where Palace had previously gone undefeated in the league, Gerrard was satisfied with his team’s ability to carry out his approach.

“I think we were difficult to play against today,” he continued. Up until injury time, I thought we followed the game plan for the bulk of the game.

“The players should be commended for that; it’s a difficult location to visit.”

“It’s pleasing to limit them to a few opportunities, and we should take comfort in that.” We’ll be in good shape moving forward if we can keep tweaking, developing, and evolving.” Liverpool thrashed Southampton 4-0 at Anfield today to move one point behind Chelsea in second place.

Tomorrow, the league leaders host Manchester United at home, while City hosts West Ham.