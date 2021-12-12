After Aston Villa’s victory, Linda Pizzuti delivers a message to Liverpool’s John Henry.

Linda Pizzuti rushed to Instagram to congratulate Liverpool on their Premier League victory over Aston Villa.

The Reds beat Aston Villa 1-0 at Anfield on Saturday thanks to a Mohamed Salah penalty in the second half.

It was Steven Gerrard’s first visit to Anfield since his appointment as Villa manager and his departure from Liverpool as a player in 2015.

When the Reds win, Pizzuti, the wife of FSG chief and Liverpool owner John Henry, frequently updates her social media accounts.

Her most recent post included a collage of photographs of Mohamed Salah celebrating, Virgil van Dijk, and the Kop paying respect to club hero Ray Kennedy.

Another photograph showed Henry and Reds chairman Tom Werner seated on a sofa, presumably watching the game on TV.

Following Liverpool’s triumph over Villa, Pizzuti sent a message to the Reds.

“Another Liverpool clean sheet and three more points,” Pizzuti wrote.

Liverpool’s win maintains them one point behind leaders Manchester City, who overcame Wolves earlier in the day, while Chelsea beat Leeds United as well.

It was also Liverpool’s fourth clean sheet in their past five Premier League games, with the other being the one goal surrendered against Everton in the Merseyside derby, which they won 4-1.