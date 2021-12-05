After a’really significant’ Liverpool triumph over Wolves, Jurgen Klopp admits to the title.

Divock Origi, according to Jurgen Klopp, “may have fired Liverpool closer to the title” if the Reds can keep up their current form.

In Saturday afternoon, Origi came on to replace captain Jordan Henderson in the final quarter of a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Bruno Lage’s team at Molineux.

The Reds struggled to produce many clear-cut chances, and when they did, they were stopped by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa or some excellent defence.

Origi swiveled on Mohamed Salah’s low cross in the waning seconds of the game before scoring past Sa.

It was the latest in a long line of crucial Origi goals for the Reds late in games, and Klopp was pleased with the way his squad continued fighting.

When asked if the outcome was the type that wins teams championships, Klopp said, “If you do it 38 times, sure, if you do it once, no.”

“It’s extremely essential, and it seems enormous.” It was a very difficult game to play. Football is difficult to play in the wind, especially for the dominant team.

“We squandered many opportunities and had to repel Wolves’ counter-attacks.”

“Despite the difficulties, I enjoyed the game we played.

“Apart from the finishing, the start was not great, but once we figured it out, it worked pretty well.”

“We had to keep going, and sure, the great Divock Origi came on and finished it for us.”