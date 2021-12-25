After announcing a new wedding date, Stacey Solomon gushes over Joe Swash.

On the one-year anniversary of her engagement to Joe Swash, Stacey Solomon stated she can’t wait to marry him.

Joe proposed to Stacey last Christmas.

Since then, they’ve welcomed Rose, a baby girl, and have scheduled a new wedding date.

“I can’t believe it’s been a whole year,” Stacey wrote on Instagram, reposting a photo from the day they got engaged. I can’t wait to go down the aisle with our boys and our little princess to you, @realjoeswashy.

“I can’t wait to see you in 2022.”

After their wedding was postponed due to the epidemic and the TV star became pregnant with daughter Rose, Stacey recently said she plans to marry Joe in July next year.

