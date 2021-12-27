After an X-rated demand is overheard, Diogo Jota performs the unimaginable at Liverpool.

Diogo Jota’s contributions in the Carabao Cup win over Leicester on Wednesday night were both timely and crucial.

After coming off the bench at halftime with Liverpool behind 3-1 to Leicester City at Anfield, the Portugal international helped Jurgen Klopp’s side turn the tie around.

Takumi Minamino’s last-gasp equalize took it to penalties after one expertly-taken strike with his left foot redressed the balance.

It was Jota’s 12th goal of the season, putting him just one goal away from matching his total from the previous season before the New Year arrives.

It’s impossible to say how much more the Portugal international could have contributed if he hadn’t been injured for nearly three months last season, but it’s safe to assume the Reds would not have gone 764 minutes without an open-play goal at Anfield at the start of 2021.

All of that, though, is in the past for Jota, who went on to score in the shootout as Liverpool prevailed 5-4 and advanced to the League Cup quarterfinals.

In the shootout, after eliminating Kasper Schmeichel with his left, the ex-Wolves striker rattled another past the Leicester keeper with his right.

Sadio Mane says of his colleague, “Until now, I don’t know if he’s right-footed or left-footed.”

“I’m not sure if he’s playing with his right or left foot, and I’m not sure which is more comfortable.”

“I believe he’s really integrated into the squad since he came here, especially last year.”

“It only goes to show how good he is and how fortunate we are once again.” Because having Jota last year was extremely beneficial to us.

“He was here scoring many goals last year when we were struggling, especially myself, and he was here scoring many goals this year as well, so we’re simply happy to have him.”

Jota, not satisfied with his evening’s efforts on the pitch, saved one final flourish for the night that Liverpool fans cherished.

Jota returned it after hearing the visiting fans yell about "feeding Scousers" and Steven Gerrard slipping – a song that oddly mocks their own manager indirectly.