After an injury to Harvey Elliott, Virgil van Dijk shows promise.

Virgil van Dijk has pledged his support for Liverpool team-mate Harvey Elliott during his injury rehabilitation, having been through the agony of a long-term setback himself.

The Dutch defender, who suffered a cruciate ligament injury in the Merseyside Derby last October, missed the majority of last season.

After receiving a dislocated ankle following a challenge in midfield from Leeds defender Pascal Struijk, Elliott might be set for a similar time on the sidelines.

This is a sad setback for the 18-year-old midfielder, but Van Dijk is ready to support him on his road to recovery.

When asked if he could lend a hand after suffering a similar fate 11 months ago against Everton, the Dutch defender answered Sky Sports: “100%.” The good news is that I’ve had that experience with the staff, players, and fans, who were all there for me at difficult moments and had our backs.

“I have no doubt that we will all be there for him, and that our club will also be there for him no matter what.”

“All of our thoughts and prayers are with Harvey,” Van Dijk added.

“I’m hoping he recovers as quickly and as well as possible. We don’t know what the diagnosis is yet, but it appears to be serious.

“From the minute it happened, you could see Mo shouting to the side, indicating that it was a severe situation. You can tell Harvey’s reaction is serious when you see it. Then you have to focused during the treatment phase because you have to stand still and pray for the best.

“We had no choice but to deal with it, and we did our best to do so.”

Elliott’s injury overshadowed Jurgen Klopp’s side’s excellent performance, which has them level on points with Manchester United and Chelsea (10).

Van Dijk said of the Reds’ victory at a difficult venue: “It’s absolutely satisfying, everyone knew this would be a tense game with their crowd pushing them for 90, 95 minutes.” We needed to be brave, prepared for combat, and enjoy the environment.

“Despite the little amount of time we had after returning from the internationals, we prepared well.”