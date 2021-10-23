After an injury scare, Bruno Fernandes is included in Manchester United’s squad to face Liverpool.

After Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressed worries about Bruno Fernandes’ fitness, the midfielder has been named in Manchester United’s team to face Liverpool.

The Portuguese is a doubt for the game, according to the United manager, who also mentioned Marcus Rashford as a concern after the midweek Champions League triumph over Atalanta.

“Games like Wednesday night are always going to bring injuries and bruises,” Solskjaer added. “We do have two or three players who have knocks from that game.” I’ll give everyone time, and while I intend to select from a completely healthy squad, I may be missing two or three players.

“Bruno [Fernandes] may be a question mark, but he’s doing everything he can to prepare.”

United, on the other hand, appear to have received a double injury boost, as both Fernandes and Rashford were seen arriving at The Lowry Hotel before of Sunday’s encounter at Old Trafford.

Raphael Varane is out with an injury, and Fred was not seen, casting doubt on his availability.

Thiago Alcantara will miss the match, according to Jurgen Klopp, while Curtis Jones might return after missing the game against Atletico Madrid.

De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, McTominay, Van de Beek, Pogba, Fernandes, Sancho, Lingard, Greenwood, Cavani, Ronaldo. De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, McTominay, Van de Beek, Pogba, Pogb