After an incident at Adele’s event, Phillip Schofield takes a jab at Boy George.

After spectators noticed an issue at Adele’s show, Phillip Schofield made a playful jab at Boy George.

The two were both there at the singing sensation’s show An Audience With, which aired on Sunday.

At the occasion, Phil was seated right behind Boy George, and viewers of the show noted how the Culture Club singer’s huge blue hat impeded the This Morning host’s view.

After the two were reunited at a party last night, Phil was seen craning his neck to see the stage and has now made a cheeky comment.

Boy George wore an elaborate hat for the star-studded gala, which was in honor of Kelly Hoppen being granted a CBE, as Phil shared a photo of the two.

“Not again!!!” he joked.

Phil’s remark caused a storm of laughter in the comments section.

“I really like this,” Daniel said. What a legendary duo.” “Big hat troubles,” Les commented, alongside laughing emojis. “I really like this,” Julie said. “Hysterical,” Anne wrote, and Liz replied, “Ha ha yes Phillip.”