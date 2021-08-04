After an automobile accident, two guys are in critical condition.

After a two-vehicle car accident last night, two men were taken to the hospital with what were termed as “major-trauma related injuries.”

At 6.30pm on August 3, Merseyside Police received a call reporting a crash at the intersection of Jackson Street and Manor Street in St Helens.

Merseyside Police reported that the passengers of the Vauxhall Adam were not critically hurt in the incident, which involved a Vauxhall Adam and a Land Rover.

The two male occupants of the Land Rover were rushed to hospital in critical condition, and the police are now appealing for anyone with dashcam, CCTV, or cell phone footage to come forward because they may have key information.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service was also on the site, reporting that one vehicle was “on its roof” when they arrived.

“We are asking for witnesses following a road traffic collision in St Helens last night, Tuesday 3rd August,” Merseyside Police stated in a statement today.

“We were contacted at 6.30pm following reports of a collision involving a Vauxhall Adam and a Land Rover at the intersection of Jackson Street and Manor Street.

“The Land Rover’s two male occupants were rushed to the hospital, where they are both in critical condition.

“The Vauxhall’s occupants were not gravely hurt.”

“We are seeking for anyone who was in the area of Jackson Street and Manor Street around 6.30pm and saw either the incident or the lead up to it to contact us,” said Sergeant Mike Clarey of the Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

“I’m pleading with anyone with dashcam, CCTV, or cellphone footage to come forward because they may have critical information for our investigation.”

Anyone who observed the incident or has any information should contact our Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, @MerPolCC on Twitter, or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, citing reference 21000540765.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to leave information anonymously. You can also use their anonymous online form here.

A representative for Merseyside Fire and Rescue told The Washington Newsday that police were on the scene.