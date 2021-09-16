After an aircraft was deemed to be in danger, a helicopter was dispatched to the estate.

After complaints of planes being jeopardized, a chopper was dispatched to an estate and a guy was apprehended.

A helicopter was despatched to the Beechwood area of Wirral after complaints of a laser pen being pointed at aircraft, according to Merseyside Police.

The plane had to take evasive action, and after investigations, a guy from the Beechwood area of Wirral was discovered and apprehended, with a laser pen later found at his residence.

Residents on the Beechwood estate reported being awoken in the early hours of the morning by the sound of a helicopter circling the area on local Facebook groups this morning, with one person claiming the chopper had been “doing the rounds for hours.”

“We have detained a man on suspicion of endangering an aircraft following an incident in Wirral in the early hours of this morning, Thursday 16 September,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“A laser pen was pointed at the aircraft by the National Air Support Service (NPAS) helicopter around 1.30 a.m. in the Beechwood area.

“Evasive action was required, and investigations led to the discovery of a place in Beechwood.

“A man was arrested, and a subsequent search of the premises turned up a possible laser pen.”

The 33-year-old Beechwood man was charged with endangering an aircraft/dazzle or distracting a pilot.

He was taken to a police station for questioning and is believed to still be in police custody today.

“The dangers of such reckless behavior are easy to see,” the Merseyside Police spokeswoman stated.

“Because laser pens shone into a plane’s or helicopter’s cockpit can momentarily blind the pilot and crew, this occurrence could have had devastating repercussions for the crew and the lives of those on the ground.

“In this situation, our NPAS colleagues were able to use on-board equipment to determine the source of the light, lead ground patrols to the site, and promptly arrest the individual guilty.

“We will do all in our ability to identify and apprehend anyone we suspect of perpetrating such crimes.

“Laser pens aren’t toys, and it’s critical to remember that.”

