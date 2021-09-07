After an 80-year-old man was almost defrauded of thousands of dollars, authorities issued a warning.

After falling for a complex hoax, a senior wired thousands of pounds to scammers.

The Southport resident, who is 80 years old, received a letter in the mail claiming to be from his bank.

The message stated that the man had been a victim of internet fraud and that he should contact a number provided in the letter.

When the individual called the number, he was urged to withdraw £3,000 to solve the problem and mail the money to an address in the West Midlands through special delivery.

The pensioner acted on the scammer’s directions and transferred money to the specified address.

Fortunately, his family became aware of the hoax and alerted Merseyside Police.

They were able to notify Royal Mail, and the money was intercepted before it was delivered, thanks to quick thinking officials.

Merseyside Police’s economic crime unit and the NWROCU (North West Regional Organised Crime Unit) obtained a search warrant and detained a 26-year-old West Bromwich man on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

More cash was discovered, and potential victims were identified.

The individual has been released on bail awaiting further investigation.

“Defrauding anyone is a horrible and despicable crime – but targeting older, more vulnerable people is extremely unpleasant and totally shattering for victims and their families,” Detective Inspector Holly Chance said.

“In some situations, victims have worked hard their entire lives in the hopes of retiring or passing their funds on to relatives, only to be taken advantage of and have their savings stolen. Criminals can take advantage of their kind and trusting character, and we are determined to prevent as many incidences as possible.

“We go to the homes of fraud victims on a regular basis to offer further support and advise in order to help them avoid repeat offenses.

“Please get in touch if you have been or are being the victim of fraud, or if you believe you or someone you care about is being scammed.”

If you feel you have been a victim of fraud, you may contact Action Fraud by visiting their website at www.actionfraud.police.uk, phoning 101 @MerPolCC, or calling the anonymous Crimestoppers line at 0800 555 111.

Advice on avoiding being a victim of a con artist:

Never open the door to strangers.