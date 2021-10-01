After an 18-month wait, Liverpool and Manchester City will finally get their due.

Liverpool has been dealt a particularly harsh hand in recent encounters with Manchester City.

They came within 11mm of scoring in January 2019, but a John Stones goal-line clearance cost them a 2-1 defeat, and they went on to lose the title to Pep Guardiola’s team by a single point.

Last February, they were defeated 4-1 by City at Anfield, in the midst of Jurgen Klopp’s team going on an eight-game winless streak at home, as their title defense crumbled in front of their eyes after a disastrous start to 2021.

Such a defeat came just three months after one of their best performances of the season, when they fought out a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium without Virgil van Dijk, with such a game serving as a reminder of what could have been.

Even when they won the Premier League title in 2020, their celebrations were cut short when City thrashed them 4-0 at home in the Reds’ first game after their victory was certified.

Of fact, all three of the aforementioned games were played without fans, therefore the last ‘true’ furious clash between them occurred in November 2019, when Liverpool won 3-1.

Even though we have been denied of a replay of the nail-biting rollercoaster title fight between the two clubs since they first met as rival contenders in 2018/19, the mutual respect between the two sides is as strong as ever.

Liverpool ended 18 points clear of City when they won the Premier League in 2020, and City had a 17-point lead over third-placed Liverpool last season, but surely the genuine battle will resume on Sunday?

If his statements during his pre-match press conference are any indication, the Spaniard surely hopes so.

“Being a competitor of Liverpool is an honor for us. We weren’t competitors with them decades ago,” he told reporters. “We’ve been attempting to compete with these legendary clubs for many years, so it’s an honor.

“I’m hoping for the best for them as well. It’s exciting for us to battle against one of England’s most illustrious teams.

“Liverpool since I arrived here, maybe not the first year, but after the year we.”

