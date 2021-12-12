After allegations of a’stabbing,’ a city center roadway has been closed off.

This morning, police cordoned off a street in the heart of the city’s club sector.

According to unconfirmed sources, it occurred after a stabbing in the early hours of today on Seel Street (Sunday).

Officers from the forensics unit could be seen inspecting the area behind the barrier.

A moving memorial to a Liverpool sailor who was discovered dead at a navy post.

On Back Colquitt Street, off Seel Street, witnesses reported seeing “a significant amount of blood.” Photographs of what seemed to be “the remains of a broken beer bottle” were also taken by forensics. Police officers were reportedly telling passers-by that “someone had been stabbed.” More information was sought from Merseyside Police.

The latest incident occurred only 24 hours after a man was shot in the leg in the early hours of Saturday morning on a major Liverpool thoroughfare.

The 33-year-old was sent to the hospital, where his condition was characterized as critical but stable.

On Friday, police said they would beef up patrols in the city center ahead of what was expected to be a busy weekend, with a significant number of people flocking to Liverpool to shop, drink, and dine.

Visit for the most up-to-date information and breaking headlines.

Follow us on Twitter – The Washington Newsday’s official Twitter account – for real-time news.

We’re also on – The Washington Newsday’s must-see news, stories, videos, and photos throughout the day.