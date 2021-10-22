After accusations of a ‘out of control’ dog and drug selling, police have closed the property.

Due to anti-social behavior and drug-related activity, a house has been closed, causing ‘distress’ to its neighbors.

Officers boarded up the property in Widnes yesterday, Thursday, October 21 after being issued a closure order for a house in Brookdale.

Several issues involving the home and its occupants have been documented, including noise complaints and reports of an out-of-control dog.

There have also been reports of narcotics trading at the property, according to detectives, with possible ties to County Lines.

Neighbors were left ‘distressed,’ according to police Constable Ian Prashar.

He stated, ” “The behavior of persons who live at this home has been completely inappropriate, causing great alarm, harassment, and anguish to those who live close.

“I am confident that the order is the best outcome for the community and that it will have a beneficial impact on the region, and I want to express my gratitude to the members of the public who were instrumental in this.

“We were able to gather the proof we needed to secure the order because to the information they provided.

“We want people to be able to live in their houses without having to deal with the consequences of unacceptably bad behavior on the street.

“The closure order demonstrates our commitment to pursuing people who undermine our communities and have a major negative impact on local residents’ quality of life by engaging in undesirable behavior.

“I hope that this case inspires people to report and make statements about suspicious activity at properties they frequent.

“As this case demonstrates, we will take action.”

Officers will now check the property on a regular basis over the next three months to ensure that the order is not broken.

If someone is found to have broken the order, they might face up to six months in prison, an infinite fine, or both if they are apprehended.