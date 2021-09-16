After abandoning her day job, Scouser from Toxteth is now a global model.

A lady who quit her work as a hairdresser to interview celebrities and model for companies like ASOS now travels the world interviewing celebrities.

Rikaya Tagoe, a Toxteth native who worked as a hairdresser for Herbert’s before becoming a global model and presenter, used to work as a hairdresser for Herbert’s.

Miss Black Britain 2009 was chosen from over 4000 applications by the University graduate with a BA Honours Degree in Psychology.

She stated her older sister Chantelle Heskey pushed her to enter the competition when she was a teenager, and she now models for brands such as Etsy, Tesco, ASOS, and New Age Rebel all over the world.

â€Winning the competition provided me a taste for modeling and showbiz, as well as a terrific platform to break into the industry,â€ Rikaya told The Washington Newsday.

After graduating from Liverpool Hope University, the model relocated to London to pursue her career, something she had not always desired.

“I always wanted to be a dancer when I was a kid,” Rikaya, who has also worked in real estate, beauty, and hospitality, added. I still have images of our dance group performing at a carnival to Michael Jackson while wearing one glove. It was a good time.”

Rikaya’s career naturally evolved from modeling to presenting in London, and her first big presenting gig was hosting Kevin Hart, an international comedian and film star, on his WhatNow tour around Europe.

“I interviewed the audience after each act, and sometimes Kevin as well, it was crazy,” she recalled.

“I was terrified because it was my first big presenting assignment. Not to add the fact that it was a large production featuring Kevin Hart.

“I was shaking the first day I had to interview Kevin on stage in front of 16,000 clapping fans. I have no idea how I did it.

“In the most brilliant way, the best and worst moments of my career thus far.”

Since then, she has worked with a number of well-known brands, musicians, and productions, including serving as a behind-the-scenes host at the 2018 National Film Awards in London, as well as serving as an official co-host at the 2019 Urban Music Awards in London.