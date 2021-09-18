After a year of turmoil, Liverpool has finally solved their biggest Jurgen Klopp problem.

For far too long, Jurgen Klopp’s biggest Liverpool conundrum has centered on his centre-backs.

Last season, a total of 20 different combinations were employed, with the likes of Rhys Williams, Jordan Henderson, and even Billy Koumetio all being chosen at the back at one point or another.

Klopp’s senior choices were rendered obsolete due to long-term, season-ending injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and finally Joel Matip.

Liverpool’s injury list was so bad at the time that it was joked that the club should apply for planning permission to expand the treatment room at their new AXA Training Centre.

Matip was the most prominent of the group, but the fact that he only made 12 appearances in all competitions demonstrates how limited Klopp’s options were.

Matip will hit half of that total in his next game, barely a month into the new season.

It was a problem that afflicted Liverpool for the better part of a year before finally being resolved.

With the return to pre-season coinciding with the comebacks of Matip, Van Dijk, and Gomez, the feast followed the famine.

Klopp’s sole selection conundrum currently is deciding which of his superb combinations to use.

Ibrahima Konate’s £36 million arrival bolstered the squad even more, while a new contract for Nat Phillips on transfer deadline day provided an extra insurance policy.

Klopp stated on Friday, “We now have four or five top-class centre-halves, which is good to have and important.”

With Konate still to play a minute for the Reds since joining from RB Leipzig at the start of July, the centre of Liverpool’s defense has gone from an obvious weakness to an undoubted strength.

Konate, a France Under-21 international, is still adjusting to the rigors of ‘Klopp football’ away from the harsh spotlight of the Premier League, but insiders inside Anfield regard him as one of the continent’s brightest young centre-backs, with his peak years yet ahead of him at the age of 22.

In Wednesday night’s 3-2 triumph over AC Milan, Joe Gomez got his first start since November, while Matip has shown himself to be in good shape after a long period of fitness problems. “The summary has come to an end.”