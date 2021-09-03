After a woman was glassed and a guy was stabbed, the town was subjected to a 48-hour police crackdown.

For the second time in as many weeks, a 48-hour police crackdown will be implemented in Southport.

As “appalling” anti-social behavior continues to plague the beach resort, police officers have been given new powers.

The dispersal zone will be in effect from 7 p.m. today (Friday) to 6.59 p.m. on Sunday (September 5).

It encompasses the region around Southport’s coastline and town center.

The order empowers police officers to compel anyone who they believe are creating or are likely to cause crime, nuisance, or anti-social behavior to leave a defined area and not return for up to 48 hours.

Any object utilized in the commission of anti-social behavior can also be seized by officers.

If someone who was previously told to leave the area returns, they will have committed an offense for which they may be arrested.

On a night out in Southport, a woman was assaulted with a glass bottle in the early hours of Sunday morning (August 29).

The woman, who was in her twenties, had her head and face wounded and swollen.

On Monday, August 23, about 1.40 a.m., two males were stabbed on Scarisbrick Avenue and rushed to the hospital.

Three young guys, ages 14, 15, and 16, were arrested as a result of the incident.

More fights, verbal abuse, and drug usage have been reported in the area, according to officers.

Marine Drive, Esplanade, Promenade, Coronation Walk, Portland Street, Talbot Street, Eastbank Street, Virginia Street, Southport Railway Station, Hall Street, Hawkshead Street, Queens Road, Park Road, Park Road West, Promenade, and Fairway are all part of the Dispersal Zone.

“Our town centre and seashore should be safe settings for everyone to visit, not venues for the horrible anti-social behavior we have been seeing in recent weeks,” Community Inspector Graham Fisher told The Washington Newsday.

“That is why, this weekend, we imposed a new dispersal zone to prevent such tragedies and keep our neighborhoods safe.

“Officers will be visible in the Southport area to disperse any troublesome gatherings and reassure the community’s large majority of law-abiding citizens.

“Such action isn’t meant to annoy or hinder young people from going about their regular lives.”

The summary comes to a close.

”