After a woman notices a pervert peering into a pub restroom cubicle with her phone, the pervert is apprehended.

After a woman noticed his phone peeping over the cubicle door in a pub, a hidden camera pervert who videotaped people on the toilet at Creamfields was captured.

Andrew Smith also captured teenage females changing in a theater and schoolgirls’ skirts.

However, the 39-year-old from Pickerings Close in Runcorn was apprehended after a woman in a pub toilet noticed his hand holding a phone above her and ran out to confront him, kicking in his cubicle door.

Lee Mack pays tribute to his comedy pal Sean Lock, who died at the age of 58.

Smith attempted to flee but was apprehended by door personnel.

On Smith’s digital devices, police discovered a horrifying collection of secretly-filmed recordings of adults and young girls.

Smith was sentenced on Tuesday at Chester Crown Court after pleading guilty to one count of voyeurism in relation to his adult victims, as well as one count each of possessing and making Category C indecent images of children – the latter two counts relating to the same eight covertly-captured clips of girls backstage at Halton’s flagship culture venue The Brindley Theatre and upskirt videos of schoolgirls.

Smith admitted to “obtaining sexual enjoyment by secretly photographing people, primarily adult females and female children, then saving and watching these images,” according to prosecutor Jayne Morris.

Smith was arrested, according to her, after two female customers in the toilets at The Bank Chambers pub in Runcorn, commonly known as Chambers, glanced up at 4 a.m. one night in 2018 and saw a hand holding a phone over the side of the toilet cubicle while one of them was using the toilet.

She dashed out of the stall and “kicked” open the cubicle door next door, catching Smith, who was “stood on the toilet seat with his mobile phone in his hand.”

Smith attempted to flee, but was apprehended by door staff, who then phoned the cops, who detained him.

Devices such as a “mini-camera” in his wallet, a Toshiba camera, a laptop, and a Samsung phone were checked during a search at the scene and at his home address.

This resulted in the discovery of 20 video clips of adults being videotaped without their consent. “The summary has come to an end.”