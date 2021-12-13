After a weird twist, Liverpool already knows the truth about the Champions League draw.

Andrey Arshavin is no stranger to tense stalemates when it comes to Liverpool.

But even by the standards of a man who once scored four goals for Arsenal in a game that ended 4-4 at Anfield, this was groundbreaking.

After assisting in the lifting out of a Manchester United ball that should never have been drawn with Villarreal at around 11 a.m. on Monday, Arshavin was back at the drawing board, very literally, around 2 p.m.

Following a terse request from Atletico Madrid, who were paired with Bayern Munich after the United/Villarreal snafu was deleted and the Spaniards were redrawn with Manchester City, UEFA decided to hold a Take 2 later that day.

To be fair to Atletico, the draw’s credibility was jeopardized as soon as it became clear that United should not have been the name in Arshavin’s hands.

“I saw it live and said, ‘You can’t let it stand like this, there’s no chance,'” Jurgen Klopp remarked.

They have to do it all over again.”

Liverpool will have been pleased with their first pairing with Red Bull Salzburg as well, but Klopp and his team will have to wait to find out their true fate.

Is Salzburg getting a reprieve? Perhaps not, but they will be forced to play Bayern Munich at some point.

But for Liverpool, a strange day in Nyon means another journey to the San Siro to confront Internazionale, AC Milan’s cross-city relatives.

The famed Nerazzurri appeared to have returned to loftier heights last season, much like their Rossoneri opponents, following spending time in the wilderness during the last few years.

Inter won the Serie A title in May, ending Juventus’ nine-year reign as champions of Italy, before their fortunes drastically deteriorated over the summer.

After the fiery talisman, Antonio Conte, left the club shortly after guiding them to their first domestic title in 11 years, they lost star striker Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea.

Before taking over as the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur, Conte highlighted “different ideals” from Inter’s owners and president Steven Zhang. “The summary has come to an end.”