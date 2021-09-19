After a week of driving their children to school, the bus driver sends a message to the parents.

This week, a Wirral bus driver was blown away while on the school run.

Richard Hughes was quick to laud the “best students” he’d brought to school, heading to Facebook to do so.

“If anyone has a child that goes to Birkenhead 6th form is on here,” the motorist said on Facebook. I’d just like to add that driving them to college and home each day this week has been a pleasure.

“You should be proud of each and every youngster on that bus; they have been outstanding all week and have made my job a pleasure.

“Kids these days receive a lot of bad press, so I thought it would be wonderful to offer some credit where credit is due… from Richie blue bus driver.”

“I take a lot of Everton fans on match days and I get along pretty well with them,” the 37-year-old, who has been a bus driver for four years, told The Washington Newsday. I enjoy driving Everton supporters to games and get along with them.

“In terms of school and kids, I think the [Birkenhead] college kids are the best I’ve taken on out of all the schools I’ve done.”

Matthew, the father of three children aged one to five, emphasized that it’s all about having a positive mindset when you wake up in the morning.

“At the end of the day, I was raised with the concept that if you speak to people the way you want to be addressed to, they will respond in kind,” he said.

“At the end of the day, a lot of bus drivers show up in a poor attitude right away, which causes delays for the passengers. If you sit there and greet them with a good morning or good afternoon, they will reciprocate, and you will be on an even keel.

“It makes my job a lot easier.” Every morning, I could have a group of college people who I’m grumpy with and wouldn’t say hello to; they’d then potentially mess about on the coach.

“Treating them with the same respect that I treat myself with in the morning,” says the narrator.

