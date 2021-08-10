After a twofold delay, Liverpool issues a ticket statement due to “key difficulties.”

Prior to the first Premier League game at Anfield on August 21, Liverpool will work to overcome “many critical concerns” with its new ticketing system.

In recent friendlies against Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna, delays have occurred due to the reliance on downloading an NFC (Near Field Communication) card to a smartphone in order to get admission to the ground.

Due to long lines that had formed, the game against Bilbao was delayed by 30 minutes, while the action yesterday night started 15 minutes later than planned.

Liverpool are determined to avoid a recurrence of recent occurrences as the new Premier League season approaches.

Jurgen Klopp’s team face Burnley at Anfield next Saturday, and the manager claims that the two friendly have provided “important learnings” for this encounter.

“We’d like to thank all of our supporters who attended both pre-season friendlies at Anfield for their patience and understanding with the issues posed by our new access processes,” the club wrote in a statement, explaining their stance on the ticketing system.

“The important learnings and changes made overnight, as well as the valued cooperation of our supporters who rapidly responded to the newest guidance offered, resulted in considerably increased flow rates at our turnstiles for this eveningâ€TMs game.

“However, it was determined that kick-off would be delayed for 15 minutes in order to allow supporters to enter the stadium as fast and safely as possible.

“These pre-season games at Anfield were always intended to test our new technology, and we’ve uncovered a few important issues that our teams will work hard to rectify before the season’s first home game.

“We appreciate our fans’ ongoing support and cooperation as we work to find the best methods to protect our supporters’ safety.”