After a Twitter spat, a Liverpool GP has been suspended.

A Liverpool GP’s registration was suspended for a month after he was embroiled in a Twitter spat over transgender people’s rights.

Dr. Adrian Harrop, 31, of Brownlow Health Central in Liverpool, was summoned to appear before a tribunal after becoming embroiled in an online debate over transgender issues.

At the completion of a hearing into Mr Harrop’s case, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) suspended his registration for one month.

Dr. Harrop’s registration was suspended after he was found to be responsible for a number of “offensive” and “inappropriate” tweets.

“The allegation that has led to Dr Harrop’s hearing can be summarized as concerns relating to his use of the social media platform Twitter, where he publicly portrayed himself as a registered UK doctor,” said MPTS tribunal chair Nicholas Flanagan.

“It is alleged that between 10 May 2018 and 29 September 2020, Dr Harrop used his Twitter account to send rude, disrespectful, and/or inappropriate remarks.”

“It is also alleged that in several of his tweets, Dr Harrop attempted to share other people’s personal information, intimidated three people, and engaged in a cyber bullying campaign against one person.” These measures were allegedly driven, in part or entirely, by Dr Harrop’s awareness that these individuals had opposing opinions on transgender issues.

“If any individuals who read Dr Harrop’s tweets came to come into touch with him in a clinical context, they might feel they couldn’t trust Dr Harrop if they had divergent views in the transgender rights discussion,” Dr Cooper noted in his referral to the GMC (General Medical Council).

Dr. Harrop acknowledged to making derogatory remarks about persons who disagreed with him.

Dr. Harrop, a graduate of the University of Manchester, became a GP in September of this year. Since October 2019, he has worked as a salaried GP at Brownlow Surgery.

He has worked as a GP with a Special Interest in Gender Affirmative Healthcare for CMAGIC (Cheshire & Merseyside Gender Identity Collaborative).

“Summary ends,” Dr. Harrop stated in a statement following the hearing.