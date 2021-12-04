After a three-car collision, debris was strewn across a busy route.

The image was captured on camera, with heavily damaged vehicles and debris strewn across Dunnings Bridge Road.

One of the automobiles’ shattered bumpers was also seen dumped on a nearby grass verge.

Emergency services were called to the site of a lunchtime crash on the westbound carriageway.

Patrols and personnel from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, Merseyside Police, and the North West Ambulance Service were also present.

The event occurred near the Park Hotel in Netherton, near the junction with Park Lane.

On the westbound road, one lane was closed, but the recovery effort caused traffic gridlock in both directions.

“Dunnings Bridge Road in both directions partially obstructed, queued traffic due to accident, three cars involved at Park Lane,” said Inrix, a travel monitoring firm.

“Several emergency services are on the site, and the caller adds that traffic is moving past the scene slowly.”

Efforts to remove the damaged vehicle from the scene caused traffic to remain congested for several hours.