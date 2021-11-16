After a thorough refurbishment, a luxury Liverpool hotel will reopen under a new name.

A hotel in Liverpool has reopened under a new name and with a completely new style.

The Urbanista Hotel first debuted in November 2019, but it was only operational for three months before being forced to close in March 2020 owing to the government shutdown.

The Bold Street hotel is reopening as Boudoir this month, following a rebranding and décor refresh.

The boutique hotel will offer 17 rooms and suites, including king, double, and quad rooms, as well as bigger suites that can accommodate up to eight people. Two of them feature its own courtyards, allowing visitors to have their own private outside space.

The hotel also has a nicely decorated private events room on the top floor, which will be renovated further. A new check-in area has been added, as well as a dedicated 24-hour concierge.

On November 26, Boudoir will reopen under new management, Voya Ltd, and rooms are now available to book.

“The epidemic put great strain on numerous industries, including the hospitality sector,” said David Colebourn, a hotel developer and Development Director at Voya. We worked tirelessly behind the scenes to refinance the hotel and rename it Boudoir.

“We felt Urbanista didn’t get a chance to get off the ground because it had to close so soon after it first opened, so we’re reopening with a fresh approach, having renovated the rooms and given the building a new lease on life.”

“Bookings are now available, and we’re looking forward to seeing our visitors for the holidays and beyond.”