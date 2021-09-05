After a surprising signing, Liverpool squandered one of Jurgen Klopp’s favorite midfielders.

While determining what defines success in a transfer might be difficult, it is undeniable that they are always a risk, regardless of the cost.

Take a look at the list of the most expensive signings of all time, and you’ll notice that it’s not entirely made up of success stories.

For example, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have yet to lead PSG to a coveted Champions League trophy, while Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann have never entirely convinced for Barcelona.

When it comes to loan transactions, the stakes are considerably higher. It’s possible that’s why Liverpool hasn’t experimented with them as much in recent years when it comes to adding to the team. Loan moves do not fit with their approach of meticulous planning and focusing on a small number of players.

FSG may have squandered a transfer window with Liverpool that will not be repeated.

Ozan Kabak joined the club in the second half of 2020/21 when the Reds were looking for cover at centre-back, and he followed in the footsteps of Steven Caulker in 2016.

Prior to that, incoming loan moves were more prevalent, and Nuri Sahin, who turns 33 this weekend, is possibly the most well-known player to ever join Liverpool on a temporary basis.

He joined for the season in 2012/13 from Real Madrid in an attempt to regain his fitness after an injury-plagued debut season with Los Blancos. The Spanish press stated that the Reds paid £5 million for the pleasure of borrowing Sahin from Real, and whether or not that was accurate, the stakes at Anfield were undoubtedly high.

When the loan deal was finalized, manager Brendan Rodgers remarked, “Nuri Sahin is a player with outstanding technique and motivation, and someone who will slot in seamlessly to our playing concept.”

The Liverpool manager, in his first season in charge, wasted little time in introducing the Turkish international to the team. Sahin started his first league encounter, a 2-0 loss to Arsenal at Anfield, and then picked up his first assist two weeks later in the Reds’ first Europa League Group Stage match.

The following week, in the middle of the week, was going to be better.