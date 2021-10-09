After a strong start, Kaide Gordon has been offered his first professional contract by Liverpool.

Liverpool has signed Kaide Gordon to his first professional contract.

On Tuesday, the Academy prospect became 17, the legal age at which teams can lawfully offer such an agreement.

Gordon, who joined the Reds from Derby County in the Championship in February for a sum that may increase to £3 million, has had an immediate impression.

He began his career with the under-18s this year and has since progressed to Barry Lewtas’ under-23s.

When he was part of a group of Academy youngsters that trained with the senior squad during pre-season, he attracted Jurgen Klopp’s eye, and he played in friendlies such as the Anfield win over Osasuna and the 4-3 defeat to Hertha Berlin.

Gordon made his senior Liverpool debut last month when he was selected to start in the club’s Carabao Cup victory over Norwich City, becoming the club’s fifth-youngest player to do so (16 years and 351 days).