After a stabbing outside PureGym, an attempted murder suspect has been identified.

After the incident in Cheshire, Samson Price, of Wigan, was charged with attempted murder, police confirmed today.

On September 23, soon after 7 p.m., officers and paramedics were dispatched to the location.

They discovered a 20-year-old Winsford guy had been stabbed outside the PureGym in Northwich on Leicester Street.

After being transferred to Aintree Hospital, the sufferer is currently healing at home.

Price, 47, of Wigan’s Sefton Road, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed weapon in a public place on Thursday.

On Saturday, October 16, he appeared in West Cheshire Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in police custody.

On Monday, November 15, he will appear at Chester Crown Court.

