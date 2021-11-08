After a spectacular armed police stop, a suspect knife guy was named.

After allegedly carrying a huge knife in Merseyside this weekend, a man has been charged.

After reports of a guy with a huge machete, armed police were seen on Derby Road in Birkenhead on Saturday afternoon.

At around 3.26 p.m., police arrived on the scene and arrested a man after discovering a six-inch knife.

According to a video obtained by The Washington Newsday, marked police cars arrive at the scene where a man is being hauled off the road by authorities.

A bunch of officers then slam him into a wall. In the footage, armed cops can be seen standing in the alley, one of whom is blocking it.

Shaun Chapple, 24, of Beech Court, Tranmere, has been identified as the suspect.

Chapple has been charged with carrying a knife, blade, or sharp pointed article in a public place; using threatening/abusive/insulting words or behavior with the intent to incite unlawful violence; possession of a Class B controlled substance (cannabis); two counts of harassment/breach of a restraining order; and criminal damage.

He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Liverpool Magistrates Court today, November 8.

