After a significant clue, Emmerdale viewers ‘know’ Jamie Tate is still alive.

After detecting signs in Tuesday’s episode, Emmerdale fans believe Jamie Tate is still alive.

Jamie’s automobile plunged into a lake outside of the village last month. Despite the fact that his body was never found, everyone assumed he died.

The police doubted Jamie’s ability to survive the occurrence in the early scene, but his mother, Kim Tate, refused to give up hope that son was still alive.

Kim assisted Charles in choosing a photo for Andrea’s memorial in last night’s program (Tuesday).

Gabby afterwards went to the church to visit Charles and told him to choose the photo for Andrea’s memorial.

But it wasn’t long before it became clear that someone was watching from the bushes.

Jamie, according to fans, was the one who did it.

As one Twitter user put it: “Who was Charles talking to on the phone? Who is keeping an eye on Gabby? It’s Jamie, as we all know.” “Someone chasing Gabby… Jamie?” said another. “That was 100% Jamie hidden in those bushes,” a third wrote.

After swerving out of the path to miss Chas Dingle, Jamie was last seen behind the wheel as his car sank to the bottom of the lake.

With Jamie in difficulty, it’s not impossible that he’s faking his own death, as his mother Kim did before him, to avoid the impending marriage to Gabby and family feuds, according to the Daily Star.