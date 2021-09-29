After a “shameful debacle” against Liverpool, Porto makes a claim for their junior team.

Sergio Conceicao believes he should bear responsibility for Porto’s “shameful collapse” at the hands of Liverpool, claiming that his youth team would have done a better job.

On Tuesday, the Reds romped to a 5-1 victory at the Estadio do Dragao, maintaining their perfect start to the season and gaining an early lead in their Champions League group.

After losing 5-0 in 2018 and 4-1 the following year, Conceicao suffered a third consecutive crushing home defeat against Jurgen Klopp’s side in the competition.

And after a horrible evening for the Portuguese side, the disillusioned Porto manager didn’t hold back in his comments.

“Even with a youth squad – who drew with Liverpool today – they would probably do a little better than we did today,” Conceicao remarked after the game.

“However, I was the one who didn’t get the message across, and I was definitely wrong in the starting lineup.

“The five goals we gave up were the kind you give up in a casual training session, not when you’re playing in the Champions League.

“Too many errors in high-risk regions… Everything went wrong, but I’m the one who has to take responsibility.”

Porto came into the game with an 18-game unbeaten streak, but they were thoroughly trounced.

“If we make this many like this in the Champions League, we have to ponder if the players are willing to take it with the coach they have,” Conceicao continued.

“Now it’s a matter of looking at what was done and speaking with the president to see if the players are truly willing to listen to the message and do what we’ve been doing up until now. Today was a very horrible day.

“I obviously didn’t get the message over, and the result was this heinous disaster.”